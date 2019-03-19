|
|
Nancy Ratliff
Hyde Park - Nancy Ratliff was the loving wife to the late Lawrence Ratliff for 48 years; devoted mother to Jennifer Wall, Judith (Daniel) Ewald and Jane Weyer; Nana to Ryan (Sarah) Wilson, Sarah (Will) Horton, Kathryn (Aaron) Morris, Amy Saunders, Nicole Weyer; great grandmother to Naomi, Hannah and Emilia. Nancy passed away on March 12, 2019 at the age of 87. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cincinnati Zoo/animal encounter/giraffe.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 19, 2019