Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton, OH - Nancy Beatrice Rose (nee Oakley), age 90 passed away November 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John E. Rose. Survived by six children, Alice (the late Dewey) Todd, Micki (Larry) Daniel, Jim W. (Sherry) Rose, Ella (Mike) Gibbs, Jonetta (Greg) Deweese, and Julie Lunsford and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Funeral services Saturday at 11 am at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
