Nancy Welch
Nancy Welch

Greendale - Nancy A. Welch (nee Neyer), 73, Oct. 7, 2020, native of Cinti. Devoted wife of the late Donald R. Welch, cherished mother of Don Welch Jr. (Amy), Ann Klemann (Gerry) & the late Kevin R. Welch, grandmother of Austin, Alison, Deni, Wyatt & Donald R. III "Trey," beloved daughter of the late Hilda (nee Weber) & Paul "Bud" Neyer, dear sister of Paula Windholtz (Roger), Mary Helen Johnson (Jerry), Dan Neyer (Chris) & the late Ken Neyer (Janet Neyer Veneman) & Janice Neyer, sister-in-law of the late Jerry Welch (Gail) & beloved aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Mon., Oct. 12, 6-8 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Mass of Christian Burial, Tues., Oct. 13, 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Church, 25 E. Harrison Ave., North Bend, OH 45052 (masks recommended). Interment in St. Joseph Old Cemetery. Celebration of life at Miami Township Community Center, 3780 Shady Ln. at Bridgetown Rd., Miami Hts., following interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ken Neyer Sr. Memorial Fund, c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
5139416700
