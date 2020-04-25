|
Nanelle S. Perrmann
Mrs. Nanelle S. Perrmann went to be with her savior in peace on April 20, 2020. They just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on April 7th.
She was the former Nanelle Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E. A. Smith of Marietta, GA. Her husband is son of Mrs. Joseph L. Perrmann of Cincinnati and the late Mr. Perrmann.
Mrs. Perrmann is a native of Atlanta and was graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor of arts in journalism at the Peabody School of Journalism. Her major was in radio and tv with a supplimentary major in speech and drama.
She was president of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and the womens speech art fraternity Zeta Phi Eta. She spent six years as a professional actress in New York City.
She is survived by husband Charles (Chuck) Perrmann, son Maurice C. Perrmann, grandchildren Autumn Perrmann and Levi Perrmann; also a brother Espey Smith Jr. of Jasper, Georgia and several cousins and two aunts.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020