Nathan "Denny" Dennison
Green Twp. - Nathan "Denny" Dennison. Beloved husband of Mary Dennison for 65 years. Devoted father of Bill "Seg" (Denise) Dennison. Cherished grandfather of Sarah (Josh) Williams and Rachael Hunt. Loving great-grandfather of Daniel, Brayden, Dakota, and Ryder. Dear uncle of Angela (Ron) Crotzer. Also survived by many other precious nieces & nephews. Nathan passed away on January 26, 2020 at the age of 95 years. WWII Navy Veteran. Member of the E.T. Carson Masonic Lodge #598 F & AM. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31st from 9 AM until time of the Masonic Service at 10:30 AM at the Monfort Heights United Methodist Church, 3682 W. Fork Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247. Funeral will immediately follow at 11 AM at the church. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to Monfort Heights United Methodist Church or to . Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020