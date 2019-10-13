|
Ned Roudabush
In the early morning of October 7, 2019, at the age of 67, Ned Roudabush drew his last breath, after a 22-month battle with brain cancer.
Ned was born in Philadelphia, PA to Rosan and Ned Roudabush. He went to Indian Hill High School, class of 1970. He continued on to get his B.A. at the Kendall School of Design, in Grand Rapids, MI. Ned was a gifted artist. He worked for AVCO and Saturday Knight Ltd., before spending the last of his professional career at FedEx Office Print & Ship Center. Aside from art and design, Ned enjoyed the beach and scuba diving, and loved astronomy and history.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ned and his brother, Douglas. Ned is survived by his daughter Amanda, his mother, Rosan, his siblings, John (Nancy) of Cincinnati, Randall (Lisa) of Pittsburgh, And Suzanne Davis (Michael) of Indianapolis. He is also dearly remembered by six nieces and nephews, and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.
His family would like to thank Brookdale Assisted Living and Brookdale Hospice for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Brookdale, , American Diabetes Association, or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A memorial service is being held on Friday October 18, 2019 at the Villages of Heritage Green Clubhouse, 9475 Old Village Drive, Loveland 45140 at 11:30 a.m.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019