Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:15 AM
Nedra Freeburg Obituary
Nedra Freeburg

Cincinnati - Freeburg, Nedra R., dear wife of the late Curtis E. Freeburg (Gene), passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the age of 94. Daughter of the late Walter and Agnes (Kruse) Andler. Sister of the late Walter Andler. Devoted mother of Marna Seim (Richard) and Gary Freeburg. Dear grandmother of Jamie, Nathan and Graham. Adored great-grandmother of Bradyn, Andler and Bear. Cherished Aunt and dear friend to many. Nedra graduated from The Christ Hospital School of Nursing and became an OB/GYN Nurse. She worked in this field her entire career. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Spring Grove Cemetery. Please meet at 10:15 AM at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nedra's name to The Children's Home of Cincinnati, Advancement Department, 5050 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
