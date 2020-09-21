1/1
Neil J. Hardy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neil J. Hardy

Loveland - Born on February 22, 1928 in Mt. Adams, OH. Died peacefully on September 16, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Natalie (nee Rechtien) Hardy. Loving father of Kimberly Hardy, Janice (Dan) Young and Diane (Gary) Sayers. Proud grandfather of Jason, Jared, James, Amy and Matthew, great-grandfather of 5. Cherished son of the late Neil J. and Alice (nee Devine) Hardy. Friends will be received on Friday, September 25, 10 AM - 11 AM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen. Immediately following, A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM at St. Columban Catholic Church, 894 Oakland Rd., Loveland. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Neil Hardy to St. Columban Catholic Church, 45140. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes Goshen Twp.-Milford-Batavia Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved