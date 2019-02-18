|
|
Neil Weiner
Cincinnati, OH - Weiner, Neil age 62, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away at home on Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 26, 1956 to the late Morris and Irene Weiner (nee Novick). Neil is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Melinda Weiner (nee Montfort); sons, Ben Weiner and Joseph Weiner; brothers, Jay Weiner and Alan (Mona) Weiner; sister, Geri Weiner; and a host of other family members and friends. Neil loved going on road trips, participating in his kids' scout troops, and watching Reds games with his little buddy, Bip. In loving memory of Neil, contributions may be made to . Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 10:30 am - 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - West Side Chapel, 3300 Parkcrest Lane, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211 followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am. Neil will be laid to rest at Bridgetown Cemetery, 4337 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 18, 2019