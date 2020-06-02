Nellie Hunt
Delhi Twp. - Nellie C. Hunt (nee Crews), 90, passed away on June 1, 2020. Born on October 31, 1929 in Elizabethtown, KY. She was a former pastor's wife, serving at Delhi Hills Baptist Church in Cincinnati, OH from 1963-1975. She was preceded to Heaven by her parents Joe and Lillie Crews, her loving son, Myron Hunt, daughter-in-law, Cathy Hunt, and many other loved ones. She leaves behind her sister, Mary Jo England, her brother, Earl Crews (Doris), her son, Byron Hunt (Janet Yackey), daughter, Karen Hunt Wheeler (Neil), daughter-in-law, Karen Bell (Jim), 13 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation 10:30am to 12pm Friday June 5, 2020, followed by a 12pm Funeral Service at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 10, 2020.