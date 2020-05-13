Nellie "Jean" Toothman
1936 - 2020
Nellie "Jean" Toothman

Cincinnati - Nellie "Jean" Toothman, 83, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

She was born in Springfield, Ohio on September 9, 1936 to the late Andrew and Christine Skaggs (nee Lanum).

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her Husband, James Glenn Toothman.

Jean is survived by her two daughters, Lorrie (Larry) McNickle and Lisa VanVeen; one son, James Toothman; two grandchildren Blake McNickle and Bradley McNickle as well as a host of siblings and other family members and friends, all of whom love her and will cherish her memory.

In loving memory of Jean, contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. There will be a private family Mass.

Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
