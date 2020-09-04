Nelson Callahan



Nelson Callahan, son of the late Hazel and Walter Callahan of Cincinnati, passed away in Corona Del Mar California on July 20, 2020. He grew up in Cincinnati, graduated from Purcell High and the University of Cincinnati. He was a pilot in the U. S. Navy and flew for Continental Airlines. He's survived by his wife of 50 years,Ann, his 2 sons Craig (Shannon), and Brad (Michelle), his daughter Megan and 2 grandchildren Caitlyn (10) and Max (8).









