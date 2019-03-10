Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
3172 South Road
Cincinnati, OH
Nicholas Beitz

Green Township - Beloved husband of the late Mary M. Beitz (Nee Klocker) and Elizabeth J. Beitz (Nee Kennedy). Loving father of Dan (Judy) Beitz, Margaret (Fred) Whittet, Barbara (Phil) Groeber, Elizabeth Corcoran, Nick (Marion) Beitz, Lisa (Kevin) Schuchter, Chrissy (George) Haddad and Joe (Jackie) Beitz. Devoted grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Joseph (Ruth) Beitz. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 96 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on TUESDAY from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., on WEDNESDAY at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati, 1802 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45239. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
