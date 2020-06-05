Nicholas Cordrey
Nicholas Cordrey

Miami Township - Nicholas "Nick" Randolph Cordrey, 15, June 3, 2020. Beloved son of Aimee (nee Thornton) & Darren Cordrey, dear brother of Richard "Richie" Cordrey, loving grandson of Veronica & the late Norman Cordrey; Irene & James Thornton. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends & dog companion, Paul. Nick was the starting goalkeeper for the Taylor H.S. men's soccer team & goalkeeper for TFA. Visitation Fri., June 12, 4 - 8 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Memorial service will be private. Memorials, if so desired, may be directed to the Nicholas R. Cordrey Scholarship Fund, c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
