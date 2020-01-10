|
Nicholas "Buddy" Maupin
Lebanon - 39, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved son of Christine (Gary) Carter and Frank (Margie) Maupin; brother of Jessica (Michael) Fox, Christine (Greg) Pennington and Carrie (Wendell) Grayson; grandson of Sue Croweak; uncle of Ashley Green, Andrew and Alex Ammann and great uncle of Michael Burg, also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of Prayer Service at 11:00 AM. www.MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020