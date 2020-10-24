1/1
Cincinnati - Nick George Nicholas, 85, of Loveland, OH, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Nick is preceded in death by his father George, mother Ann (Pantages) and his younger brother Peter Eugene. Nick is survived by his wife Helen (Monezis) of 62 years, sons George (Eugenia), Eugene (Cindy), Dean (Vonda), Nick, daughter Julie, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, October 27, 2020 at Holy Trinity - St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be immediate family only, however the Church offers a Live Broadcast on their website at https://www.htsnchurch.org/ministries/live-broadcast. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery and all arrangements are by Spring Grove Cemetery. The family of Nick wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and care givers who have helped Nick through the years to live a Great Long Life. Nick has lived much longer than any other of his family members, and we thank all that have contributed to his longevity. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be offered to Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Cincinnati. Ohio. May the memory Nick George Nicholas be Eternal.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity - St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
