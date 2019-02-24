Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Elden Good Chapel
2620 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hyde Park
2853 Erie Ave.
Cin, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hyde Park
2853 Erie Ave
Cin, OH
View Map
Cincinnati - Nick Mancini, age 95, passed away on February 21, 2019. Loving husband of Donna Mancini, step-father of Deborah, uncle of Patty, John, Neal, Lisa, William, III, Robert and Karen and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, and two sisters, Rose and Lillian. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 9-10AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hyde Park, 2853 Erie Ave. Cin. OH 45208. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Honor Flight, 8627 Calumet Way, Cin. OH 45249.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
