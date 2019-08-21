Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Forest Park - (nee Williams). Age 82. Nina was the founding owner of Nina's Florist. She passed away on August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Bethel Ray Whitaker; devoted mother of Craig (Lynne) Whitaker, Shaun Whitaker & the late Chris Whitaker; mother-in-law of Michele Whitaker; loving grandmother of Cameron, Loren, Tara & Rachel Whitaker; dear sister of the late Norma Pudvah; sister-in-law to Curt Pudvah; step sister of Dave (Margie) Neufarth. Nina also leaves behind her precious furry friend, Diane. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6-8pm. Friends may greet the family at St. Anne Episcopal Church, 6461 Tylersville Rd., West Chester, OH 45069 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:30am until time of service 10am. Contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Condolences may be made to vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019
