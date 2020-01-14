Resources
Cincinnati - Nina Rogers, beloved wife of the late Millard F. Rogers Jr., loving mother to Seth (Yusong) Rogers, cherished grandmother of Peter, Janine, and Jonathan Rogers, passed away January 11, 2020. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202, Mariemont Preservation Foundation, 3919 Plainville Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227 or First Church of Christ, Scientist, 3035 Erie Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45208. Condolences at www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020
