Nita (McLaughlin) Brown
Devoted wife of John Brown. Beloved mother of David Vance and Amy Gilstrap. Grandmother of Laura , David, Nick, Brandon and Caroline. Great grandma of 5. Also survived by her siblings Carol, Sandy, Olivia, Chuck and Kim. Nita died of pancreatic cancer on 12-2-2019 at 78 years old. She died at her Summerville, SC home, and donated her body to the University of South Carolina. At Nitas request, no services were held.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019