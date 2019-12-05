Resources
More Obituaries for Nita Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nita (McLaughlin) Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nita (McLaughlin) Brown Obituary
Nita (McLaughlin) Brown

Devoted wife of John Brown. Beloved mother of David Vance and Amy Gilstrap. Grandmother of Laura , David, Nick, Brandon and Caroline. Great grandma of 5. Also survived by her siblings Carol, Sandy, Olivia, Chuck and Kim. Nita died of pancreatic cancer on 12-2-2019 at 78 years old. She died at her Summerville, SC home, and donated her body to the University of South Carolina. At Nitas request, no services were held.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -