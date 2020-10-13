1/2
Noah E. Mathias Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Noah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Noah E. Mathias Jr.

beloved husband to Ruth M. Mathias (nee Rasp) for 67 years, loving father of Pamela Burns and Barbara (Craig) Olis, grandfather of Sean (Carolyn), Jessica, Heather (Nick), Jeff and Michelle (Monty), great grandfather of Grace, Paige, Tess, Lydia, Noah and Emma. Passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at age 91. Noah was retired from the US Postal Service where he worked as a letter carrier for 30 years. He also had worked as a ticket taker for the Cincinnati Reds for 55 years and was also well known for collecting tickets at Music Hall. He served in the US Navy and is a Korean War Veteran. He was a member of Western Hills-Cheviot Lodge #140 for 60 years. Noah and Ruth have been members of Shiloh United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Services will be Saturday, October 24th from 1 PM until time of service at 2:30 PM at Shiloh United Methodist Church. www.vittstermeranderson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 PM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Service
02:30 PM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved