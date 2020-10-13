Noah E. Mathias Jr.
beloved husband to Ruth M. Mathias (nee Rasp) for 67 years, loving father of Pamela Burns and Barbara (Craig) Olis, grandfather of Sean (Carolyn), Jessica, Heather (Nick), Jeff and Michelle (Monty), great grandfather of Grace, Paige, Tess, Lydia, Noah and Emma. Passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at age 91. Noah was retired from the US Postal Service where he worked as a letter carrier for 30 years. He also had worked as a ticket taker for the Cincinnati Reds for 55 years and was also well known for collecting tickets at Music Hall. He served in the US Navy and is a Korean War Veteran. He was a member of Western Hills-Cheviot Lodge #140 for 60 years. Noah and Ruth have been members of Shiloh United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Services will be Saturday, October 24th from 1 PM until time of service at 2:30 PM at Shiloh United Methodist Church. www.vittstermeranderson.com