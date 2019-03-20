|
|
Nora Westerbeck
North College Hill - (nee Hensler) beloved wife of the late William G. Westerbeck of 59 years. Dear mother of Bill (Bethlyn), Teresa (Rick) Armstrong, John, Mike and Phil. Loving grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 7. Sister of Elmer and Arthur Hensler. Nora passed away on March, 18, 2019 at the age of 82. Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1830 W Galbraith Rd, North College Hill, OH, 45239 on Friday March 22 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to St. Margaret Mary Church or the St. Margaret Mary St. Vincent De Paul Society. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019