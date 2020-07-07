Norbert A. Mollmann
Green Twp. - Norbert A. Mollmann, devoted son of the late Joseph and late Martha (nee Kluener) Mollmann. Dear brother of Paul Mollmann, the late Louis and Charles Mollmann and the late Mary Ann Herschel. Loving and supportive uncle of many nieces, nephews and their families. Norbert was a proud graduate of Elder High School and Xavier University and served in the U.S. Navy. He passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 93. Mass of Christian Burial at Little Flower Church on Thursday (July 9) at 10am. Social distancing and the wearing of face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave Cincinnati 45205 or CISE (Catholic Inner-City School Education), 100 East Eighth St. Cincinnati 45202. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com