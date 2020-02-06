Services
Anderson Twp - Norbert D. Fisher, age 95 of Anderson Twp., died January 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 64 years to the late Virginia "Jinny" Fisher (nee Davis), devoted father of Steve (Shirley) Fisher and Stephanie (Matt) Heaton, loving grandfather of Brian (Alena) Fisher, Stacey (Patrick) Hogan, Matt (Amberly) Borchers, Kelsey (Steph) Casdorph, and James Heaton, and caring great-grandfather of Chase and Landon Fisher, Liam Hogan, and Hallie Casdorph. Funeral service will be held at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 8th at 3 pm.. Friends may visit at the church on Saturday from 2 to 3 pm. If desired, memorials may be directed to Anderson Hills United Methodist Church or . T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
