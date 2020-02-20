Services
St Dominic Church
4551 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Norbert F. Priestle


1923 - 2020
Norbert F. Priestle Obituary
Norbert F. Priestle

Beloved husband of the late Rosemary C. Priestle, loving dad of Sue (Tom) Miele, Marilou, Ralph (Micki) and Joe (Margie), grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren, brother of Dolores Weichhand and the late Rita Volz and Ralph Priestle, many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at age 96. Visitation Monday 9 AM until time of Mass at 10 AM at St. Dominic Church 4551 Delhi Rd. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight Tri-State or St. Dominic Education Fund (https://stdominicdelhi.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities) www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
