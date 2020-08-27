Norbert J. Dietz
Cincinnati - Age 72. Passed away on August 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Goldschmidt) Dietz. Devoted father of Kristine Dietz, Terri (Mark) Popovitz, Tanya (Todd) Walker, and Kimberly (Matt) Dirr. Loving grandfather of 9. Great grandfather of 1. Dear brother of Joyce Dietz and Wayne (Bobbie) Dietz. Friends may greet the family at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 1pm until time of Catholic Funeral Prayers at 3pm. Memorial donations, may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
-Cincinnati, Donor Development, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. See vorhisandryan.com