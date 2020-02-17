|
Norma A. Reigle
North College Hill - REIGLE
Norma A. (nee Bossart) - Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Reigle. Devoted mother of Kathleen A. (Mark) Lawson, David C. (Patti) Reigle, Diane M. (Bruce) Patzwahl and Donna E. (James) Flischel. Dear grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by 7 brothers, 3 sisters and 1 granddaughter. Survived by sisters-in-law Tillie Bossart and Marilyn Bossart. Passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the age of 96. Resident of North College Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church 1830 W. Galbraith Rd., North College Hill (45239) on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Thursday from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation of the Divine Spirit c/o House of Loreto 2812 Harvard Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709. Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020