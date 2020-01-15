Services
Norma Alene Taulbee Obituary
Norma Alene Taulbee

Loveland - (nee Benton) - Beloved wife of 67 years to the late Dennie Taulbee; Dear mother of Carlotta T. (Gottfried) Mueller and Pollyanna T. (the late Danny E.) Simpson; Grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; Daughter of the late Roy Roscoe and Frances Benton; Sister of Edwin Benton, Naomi Eagle, and the late Geneva Barker; Passed away Wednesday,January 15, 2020, Age 93 years Resident of Loveland, OH Friends may call at Evans Funeral Home - Goshen 1944 State Route 28 Goshen, OH 45122 on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:30 AM; Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
