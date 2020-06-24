Norma Dario Galman
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Dario Galman

Norma Dario Galman passed away on 06/21/2020. She was born on 09/17/1937 in Manila, Philippines. Norma married Alberto M. Galman on 02/10/1962. She worked for the IRS for many years. Norma was a member of both FASO and BLD. She is survived by her children Maricel Galman and Antonio Galman (Johanna Avila); grandkids Nikki Ferguson, Zachary and Noah Galman, their mother Arlene Alejandro; siblings Cesar (Susan) Dario, Emerita Dario, Roger (Nora) Dario, Danilo (Victoria) Dario, Bernadette (Cesar) Fajardo, Ramon (Elizabeth) Dario, Maria (Jun) Albis, Diana Dario, Arnel Dario, Roena (Elmer) Guce, Irene (Sonny) Falejo, Otelo (Daisy) Dario, Benje (Darren) Dario, sister in law Laurena Dario, brother in law Manolito Artus, niece Elizabeth (Carlos) Pena; and many more nieces, nephews, and cousins. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Alma Galman, brother Leonardo, her parents, and sisters Evangelina Artus and Edita Dario. Visitation will be held on 06/25/2020 from 5pm-8pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will occur on 06/26/2020 at 11am at St. John Neumann Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
3306651700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved