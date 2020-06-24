Norma Dario Galman
Norma Dario Galman passed away on 06/21/2020. She was born on 09/17/1937 in Manila, Philippines. Norma married Alberto M. Galman on 02/10/1962. She worked for the IRS for many years. Norma was a member of both FASO and BLD. She is survived by her children Maricel Galman and Antonio Galman (Johanna Avila); grandkids Nikki Ferguson, Zachary and Noah Galman, their mother Arlene Alejandro; siblings Cesar (Susan) Dario, Emerita Dario, Roger (Nora) Dario, Danilo (Victoria) Dario, Bernadette (Cesar) Fajardo, Ramon (Elizabeth) Dario, Maria (Jun) Albis, Diana Dario, Arnel Dario, Roena (Elmer) Guce, Irene (Sonny) Falejo, Otelo (Daisy) Dario, Benje (Darren) Dario, sister in law Laurena Dario, brother in law Manolito Artus, niece Elizabeth (Carlos) Pena; and many more nieces, nephews, and cousins. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Alma Galman, brother Leonardo, her parents, and sisters Evangelina Artus and Edita Dario. Visitation will be held on 06/25/2020 from 5pm-8pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will occur on 06/26/2020 at 11am at St. John Neumann Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.