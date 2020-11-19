1/1
Norma Elizabeth Jackson
Norma Elizabeth Jackson

Cincinnati - October 7, 1930- November 16, 2020. Norma Elizabeth Smith married Leonard Anthony Falcone. They had seven wonderful children, John Joseph, Mary Josephine, Edward James, Anna Marie, Lucia Anne, Danielia Threase, and Michelle Linn. After many years of a happy marriage, Leonard passed away. Several years later Norma remarried. Her husband was Berlon (Burr) Jackson, who in the past was a friend of Norma and Leonards. Berlon passed away. Mom was grateful to have had two wonderful men in her life. Mom was a grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma to many. Mom loved life, especially when she was around family. She was a caring and loving person. Mom will always be missed and our memories of her will never fade.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
