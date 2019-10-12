|
Cincinnati - Norma C. Erhardt (nee Thompson). Loving wife of Erwin F. Erhardt, Jr. for 64 years. Beloved and precious mother of Erwin Erhardt, III, Cathy (Tom) Streicher, Laurette (Ken Wenzel) Erhardt, Rebecca (Keith) O'Leary, and Lawrence Erhardt. Devoted grandmother of Sabrina (Brad) Frye. Cherished great-grandmother of Theodore "Teddy" and Gillian "Gigi". Norma is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Norma Thompson and siblings, Anna Mae Teismann, Edward "Buddy" Thompson, and Walter Thompson, Jr. Norma retired from St. Xavier Church after 18 years of service as the office manager and accountant. She passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at the age of 88. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. Interment Old St. Joseph Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019