Norma J. King



New Richmond - Norma J. King, 77, of New Richmond, passed away on October 30, 2020. Norma was born January 5, 1943, in Breathitt County, KY to the late John and Martha Stamper. Norma was the loving wife of Shannon King. Beloved mother of Sonya Levy, Angie King, and Toni Lawson (Paul). Grandmother of Zachary Prewitt, Shannon McRoy (Ryan), Aaron Levy, Lenny Levy, Nathan Levy, Alicia Derrick (Corky), Caleb Lawson (Kacy), Dylan Lawson (Olivia), and Paul Anthony Lawson (Zoee). Great-grandmother of 13 great-grandchildren. Sister of Bill Stamper (Sue). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her granddaughter; Brittany Levy, and brother; Harland Stamper. A public visitation will be held at Life Change Church, 701 Chamber Dr, Milford, OH 45150, on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 6-8:00 PM. Funeral service Tuesday, October 3, 2020, at 10:30 AM, also to be held at Life Change Church. Interment Williamsburg Cemetery.









