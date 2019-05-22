|
Norma Jean Clark
Mason - Mason Resident - Norma Jean Clark, born March 7, 1932 in Mason, Ohio, passed away May 13, 2019.
Loving mother of Larry Otto Clark and the late William Robert Clark, cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren, and beloved great-grandmother of 9 great-grandchildren.
The family of Norma Jean will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM, with a funeral service to follow Saturday, May 25, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM. A procession will immediately follow the service to Rose Hill Cemetery - Mason.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Butler - Warren County.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 22, 2019