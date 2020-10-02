1/1
Norma Jean Hornback Kearns
Norma Jean Hornback Kearns

Maysville - Norma Jean Hornback Kearns, 85, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born on January 5, 1935 to the late Bruce Edward and Amy Mae (McDonald) Hornback. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Church of the Latter Day Saints. Norma had a distinguished teaching career at Kenton Elementary and Summit View Middle school touching the lives of 3 generations of children in Kenton County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ottis L. Kearns Jr. who passed away March 26, 2017. She is survived by her children LtCol Darien and Mrs. (Anita) Kearns USMC (Ret) of Louisville and Dr. Larien and Mrs. (Marla) Kearns of Maysville; six grandchildren, Michael (Laura) Kearns, Joshua Kearns, Matthew Kearns, Ashely (Koby) Rankin, Kathryn (Austin) Schaffer, and Kirk (Rachel) Sweeney; four great grandchildren, Joey Kearns, Olivia Kearns, Rhett Rankin, and Madison Kearns; one brother, Roy (Sherry) Hornback; two nieces, April Dawn Roberts and her son Cory Kalb and Christina Roberts whom she raised. She was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. Funeral will be 1 pm on Monday at Moore & Parker Funeral Home in Maysville. Visitation will be 11-1 pm on Saturday at Hickory Grove Baptist Church 11969 Taylor Mill Road Independence, KY and visitation will be 11-1 pm on Monday at Moore & Parker Funeral Home in Maysville followed by burial at Carlisle Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Down Syndrome Association. Condolences may be made to MooreAndParkerFh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moore & Parker Funeral Home
303 Maple Leaf Rd
Maysville, KY 41056
(606) 759-1111
Memories & Condolences
