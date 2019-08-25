Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Richmond, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Richmond, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Irvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Lee Irvin


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Norma Lee Irvin Obituary
Norma Lee Irvin

- - Norma Lee Irvin (nee Pax), age 93, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died August 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald D. Irvin, devoted mother of Ron (Loiann) Irvin, Becky (Jerry) McCanna, Sheri (Mark) Vorholt, Teri Irvin, and Pam (Len) Thomas, and loving grandmother of Spencer and Jordan (Summer) Irvin, Kevin (Christine), Colleen, and Mackenzie McCanna, Jennifer (Jon) Owens and Steven Vorholt, Chelsea Irvin, Angella, Zach (Allison), Ian (Elvira), and Eric (Kemen) Thomas. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren and her loving companion of 13 years, Frank Schirmer. Visitation will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Monday, Aug. 26 from 4 to 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Church, Richmond, IN, on Tuesday, Aug, 27 at 11 am where friends may visit from 10 am until time of Mass. Entombment will follow at Earlham Mausoleum. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home is serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now