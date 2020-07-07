Norma Willis
Following my wonderful husband James in death (Married 64 years). Leaving my beautiful family, Steve (Mary), Michael (Tamara), David (Jenny), Alecia (Sean), and Andrea. My special grandchildren, my loves, Tony Willis (Mary), Cora Willis, Lindsey Shepherd, Brad Willis, Leslie Kates (Russell), Tim Willis, Brandon Willis. Also my sweet great-grandchildren, Chloe Shepherd, Elliana Kates, Arthur Kates and Ruth Willis. Deceased are my parents, Clarence and Rose Gadd. I'm the oldest of 8 children, leaving Lonzo Gadd (deceased) (Carol), Trudy Grimme (deceased) (Art), Harold Gadd (deceased) (Linda), Donnie Gadd (Cindy), Amos Gadd (Janice--deceased), Dale Gadd (Stella), and Karen Napier (Paul). I am also leaving many wonderful nieces and nephews... Norma had been an oil painter and taught ceramics to many people at her gift shoppe for 25 years. She had many hobbies, and was very active in her church doing many things including teaching and nurturing Sunday school children for 50 years. She loved her flowers and had many in her beautiful yard. She was born in Kentucky but lived in Ohio in the same house for 57 years. She leaves many friends. She loved the Lord. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown, Gahanna. Face masks are required to be worn at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Franklin United Brethren Church. 7171 Central College Road, New Albany. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com
.