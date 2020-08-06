1/1
Norman G. White
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman G. White

West Chester - Passed away on Sunday August 2, 2020 at the age of 84 at the West Chester/University of Cincinnati Hospital. Born in Owingsville, Ky on Jan 20, 1936, he was a graduate of Dubois High School, Mount Sterling, Ky and Kentucky State University, Frankfort, Ky. He had served in the U.S. Air Force and was a contract specialist for the Environmental Protection Agency in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was also a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker. He served as deacon at Morning Star Baptist Church, Owingsville, Ky. and Union Baptist Church, Cincinnati, Oh. He is survived by his wife, Anna H. White (nee Holland); and his children, Norma, John and Don (Kim) White, Mark A. Johnson, all of Lexington, Ky. and Jennelle White of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister, Daisy A. (Austin J.) Simms, Nicholasville, Ky; nephews, Darren Simms, Cincinnati and Darryl (Melanie) Simms, Durham CT. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Breanna, Emma McKayla, Rashad, Holly, Derek, Nieko and Raymond, as well as several other nephews, nieces, great-grandchildren and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Mary Emma (nee Spiller) White; his son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey (Marcia) White and his stepson, Jamar Tate. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 10th from 12 pm until Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Cincinnati, Oh 45241. Interment will immediately follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Because of Covid-19 CDC regulations, funeral will also be on live stream. To access the live stream on Zoom, use Meeting ID: 856 8484 7141 and password: 029265. Memorial contributions may be made to Morning Star Baptist Church, 161 Harrisburg Ave. Owingsville, KY 40360 or Union Baptist Church, 405 W. 7th St. Cincinnati, OH 45203. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Interment
Rest Haven Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home Evendale/Blue Ash

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 5, 2020
Norm was a truly dedicated, hard working, gentle spirit and co-worker to many of us at the U.S. EPA. RIP Norm! Our hearts are with you Ann!
Pati & Ray Schultz
Coworker
August 4, 2020
Norman was a kind and gentle soul. He and Ann were my very good friends. Ann my sister , l urge you to be strong and of good courage! Know that I love you! Clois Slocum
Clois SLocum
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved