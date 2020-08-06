Norman G. White
West Chester - Passed away on Sunday August 2, 2020 at the age of 84 at the West Chester/University of Cincinnati Hospital. Born in Owingsville, Ky on Jan 20, 1936, he was a graduate of Dubois High School, Mount Sterling, Ky and Kentucky State University, Frankfort, Ky. He had served in the U.S. Air Force and was a contract specialist for the Environmental Protection Agency in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was also a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker. He served as deacon at Morning Star Baptist Church, Owingsville, Ky. and Union Baptist Church, Cincinnati, Oh. He is survived by his wife, Anna H. White (nee Holland); and his children, Norma, John and Don (Kim) White, Mark A. Johnson, all of Lexington, Ky. and Jennelle White of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister, Daisy A. (Austin J.) Simms, Nicholasville, Ky; nephews, Darren Simms, Cincinnati and Darryl (Melanie) Simms, Durham CT. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Breanna, Emma McKayla, Rashad, Holly, Derek, Nieko and Raymond, as well as several other nephews, nieces, great-grandchildren and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Mary Emma (nee Spiller) White; his son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey (Marcia) White and his stepson, Jamar Tate. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 10th from 12 pm until Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Cincinnati, Oh 45241. Interment will immediately follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Because of Covid-19 CDC regulations, funeral will also be on live stream. To access the live stream on Zoom, use Meeting ID: 856 8484 7141 and password: 029265. Memorial contributions may be made to Morning Star Baptist Church, 161 Harrisburg Ave. Owingsville, KY 40360 or Union Baptist Church, 405 W. 7th St. Cincinnati, OH 45203. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com