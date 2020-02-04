|
|
Norman Glick
Russellville, AK - Norman Glick, age 102, of Russellville formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home. He was born December 1, 1917, in Blanchester, Ohio to Reese Franklin and Nellie Conrad Glick. He was a Master Mason, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, a Shriner of the Syrian Shrine in Evandale, Ohio, and a retired ironworker of Local 372 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved the outdoors, and enjoyed working in his vegetable garden. He was a natural storyteller who never met a stranger and was loved by all. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Hala Mae Begley Glick; and a son, Donald "Donnie" Glick. Survivors include a son, Lowell E. Glick of Cincinnati, Ohio; a daughter, Barbara Quisenberry of Russellville, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Theresa Mercer of Delta, Ohio, Lowell (Eddie) Glick of Delta, Ohio, Michelle Glick of Loveland, Ohio, Charles Quisenberry of Lewisville, Texas, Jane Jones of Russellville, Arkansas, and Eugene Quisenberry of Russellville, Arkansas; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Effie Gregory and Gladys Maynard, both of Dayton, Ohio. The funeral mass will be at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at St. John Catholic Church officiated by Father Jack Sidler and under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00-12:00 p.m., at the church. The family will receive friends at Paul R. Young Funeral Home on Hamilton Ave. in Mt. Healthy, Ohio from 5:00-7:00 p.m., on Monday, February 10, 2020. Burial will be private in Winchester Cemetery in Winchester, Kentucky under the direction of Paul Young Funeral Home. www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home, 220 John Babish Lane, Russellville, AR 72801 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905. Honorary pallbearers are his nephews and his best friend Ray McRoberts. The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com and www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, 2020