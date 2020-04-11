|
|
Age 84, passed away April 10, 2020. Graduate University of Illinois, Masters RPI, beloved husband of Judy Lindblad, devoted father of Mark (Gina) Lindblad, Kathi (Scott) Spiller & Dave (Julie) Lindblad, loving grandfather of Ben Lindblad, Ashley & Taylor Spiller & Ty, Maddie & Allie Lindblad. Private graveside services were held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Mt. Auburn Presbyterian Church or . of Cincinnati. www.weilkahnfuneral home.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020