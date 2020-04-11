Resources
Norman Lindblad

Norman Lindblad Obituary
Age 84, passed away April 10, 2020. Graduate University of Illinois, Masters RPI, beloved husband of Judy Lindblad, devoted father of Mark (Gina) Lindblad, Kathi (Scott) Spiller & Dave (Julie) Lindblad, loving grandfather of Ben Lindblad, Ashley & Taylor Spiller & Ty, Maddie & Allie Lindblad. Private graveside services were held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Mt. Auburn Presbyterian Church or . of Cincinnati. www.weilkahnfuneral home.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
