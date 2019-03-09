|
|
Norman Quentin "Quent" Nesbitt
Cincinnati - Norman Quentin ("Quent") Nesbitt (September 9, 1927 - March 3, 2019) died peacefully at Twin Lakes, preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Roberta Jeanne ("Jeanne") Bachmann Nesbitt (d. October 16, 2012). Survived by his sons, Scott Q. Nesbitt (Karen) of Cincinnati, Patrick T. Nesbitt (Natalie) of Cincinnati, and five grandchildren, James Q. (San Diego), Jenny E. (Boston), Mark W. (Cakey) (Oakland), Christopher S. (Boston), and August T. (Cincinnati). Graduate of University of Michigan, student body President. Founder of Data Processing Sciences Corporation, active in the Charter and Republican parties, board member of M.A.R.C., Berea College, Hillsdale College (MI), and generous patron of numerous Cincinnati charitable, civic, and religious organizations. Veteran (U.S. Army, Japan Occupation) and long-time active Methodist. Memorial visitation from 10-11AM on March 18, 2019 with a memorial service at 11AM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cin. OH 45223. Donations in lieu of flowers to City Gospel Mission.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019