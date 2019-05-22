|
|
Norman Ridge
Sayler Park - Preceded in death by his parents Charles & Florence Ridge & his sister: Joan Ashbaugh. Survivors include his niece: Debbie (Greg) Preston; nephews: Steve & Mark Ashbaugh; great nephews: Christopher (Nichole) Adams & Tyler Preston; great-great-nephew Hunter Adams & many friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of the service at 12 PM in Eden Chapel UMC, in Sayler Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to . www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 22, 2019