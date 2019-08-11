|
Octave LaBath, 77 of Blue Ash, died, Thursday August 8, 2019. Husband of the late Carole LaBath and father of Melissa (Keith) Norris, Michelle (Doug) Nordhausen and Mark LaBath, grandfather of Savannah and Austin Norris and Max and Carole Nordhausen. Brother of Marilyn (Gary) Mitchner and Donna Jane (Rick) Gibson. Octave was a long time devoted member at Hartzell United Methodist Church, 8999 Applewood Dr., Blue Ash, OH 45236 where visitation will be at 10 AM until service at 11 AM Saturday August 17th. Memorials suggested to Hartzell Church Endowment Fund. Condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019