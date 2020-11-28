Olga A. Vidas



Cincinnati - Olga A. Vidas (nee Gelis), 97, November 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anastasios (Thomas) Vidas, devoted mother of Ritsa Tassopoulos (Michael), Mary Papaioannou (Thomas), Athena Velianoff (George), and Alex Vidas (Tonya). Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Predeceased in death by two brothers Viron Gelis and Alex Gelis. Born and married in Variko, Greece, she joined her husband in the U.S. to escape the ravages of the Greek Civil War in 1949. Olga loved her family and her religion dearly. She was the queen of bargain shopping, gardening and entertaining. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no visitation and the funeral services will be limited to immediate family. There will be a celebration of life for those that would like to attend at a later date. Livestreaming of the funeral services will begin at 11:00 from Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Wednesday, December 2, for those who wish to attend virtually. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. 7000 Winton Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45224









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store