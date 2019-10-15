Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Oliver Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oliver Eric Anthony


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Oliver Eric Anthony Obituary
Oliver Eric Anthony

Albuquerque - Oliver Eric Anthony 29, was born February 26, 1990, in Cincinnati Ohio to Oliver Richard Anthony and Terri (Matthews) Anthony. He passed October 7, 2019, in his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Funeral services will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 5:00 PM until time of funeral service at 7:00 PM. Graveside service will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 10:00 AM, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery along with military honors.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oliver's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now