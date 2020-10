Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Oliver's life story with friends and family

Share Oliver's life story with friends and family

Oliver Lackey Jr



Cincinnati - October 5, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday October 16, 2020 from 9am until hour of Mass at 10am at the Church Of The Resurrection Catholic Church 1619 California Ave. 45237. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Hall & Jordan.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store