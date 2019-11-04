|
Opal Amaleen Chasteen
Dayton - Opal Amaleen Chasteen, age 95, passed away November 3, 2019 at her residence in Dayton, Ohio. She was born May 7, 1924, in Conway, Kentucky to the late Arthur S. Rice and Lillie (Ball) Rice. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Moss P. Chasteen and son Kenneth L. Chasteen; brothers Clayton Rice, Orrin Rice, Eugene Rice, Wendell Rice, and Arlie Rice; sisters Nadine Rice Nunley and Emerine Rice Hopson. Survivors include daughter Denise (Dan) Ryan; niece Janet Hopson and husband Roger Kittelson; nephews Greg Rice, Jerry (Teresa) Rice, and Donald (Tami) Rice; sister-in-law Nevada (Don) Stegman. She was a housewife who loved cooking, quilting and reading mystery books. Memorials in her memory may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420 and The Tenth Life, PO Box 178 Alpha, Ohio 45301. Graveside services will be held for the family at The Arthur S. Rice Cemetery in Conway, Kentucky on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1 PM. On line condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019