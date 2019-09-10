|
Opal Douglas Thompson
Jellico, TN - Opal Douglas Thompson, age 94, went home to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born in Jellico, TN on May 8, 1925.
Opal was a lifelong member of the Jellico Church of God of the Mountain assembly.
Funeral services: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 3 PM at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, TN with Rev. Ray Landes and Rev. Scott Landes officiating. Visitiation: 1 PM to 3 PM. Burial will follow in Douglas Cemetery (Crouches Creek).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 10, 2019