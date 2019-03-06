Services
Cincinnati - It is with great sadness that the family of Opal A. New (Sims) announces her passing on March 1, 2019 at the age of 92 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Known as "Bobbie" by all who knew her, Bobbie was a faithful servant of the Lord. She enjoyed attending church and taught Sunday school for many years. Bobbie worked in the cafeteria at Landmark Christian School slipping a quarter to the kids who wanted an extra milk and showing the love of Christ through her example. Later in life she enjoyed going on outings with the Widows and Widower's group and monthly Jolly 60's meetings. Bobbie loved mall walking with her friends, making dinner for family, thrift store shopping, and loving on her many grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late Isaiah and Ora Sims. Beloved wife of the late Earl New. Devoted mother of Gerald (late Neda) New, Donna (Joe) Perry, Debbie (Denny) Peter and Shari (Tom) Dagenback. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by her dear sister, Jean Redfox and dear brother, Junior (Lela) Sims. Preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters and her son, Randy (Debbie) New. Visitation will be held at Landmark Church, 1600 Glendale-Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215 on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10 AM until the funeral service at 12 noon. Memorials may be made to Landmark Church, 1600 Glendale-Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215 or the , 644 Linn Street #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
