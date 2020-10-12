1/
Opel Carr
Opel Carr

Cincinnati - Opal Carr (née Kidwell) beloved wife of the late Cecil Carr, loving mother of Letha Renee (Joe) McLaughlin adoring Mamaw of Kevin and Emily McLaughlin, bonus mother to Penny (Johnny) Greene, bonus grandmother to Misty and Dustin Briggs and bonus great grandmother to Joshua Briggs, dear sister of Fay Goodwin and Lillie Kidwell...preceded in death by siblings Pearl (Kidwell) Sharp, Clyde, Everette, Hubert, Lonzo, and Dewey Kidwell, precious aunt to Sylvia Sharp Elam and many more nieces, nephews, relatives and so many friends. Memories of Opal will forever live on in our hearts. October 10, 2020, age 78. Visitation Thursday October 15, 2020 10 - 11 AM. Funeral 11 AM. All at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center St. Milford, OH. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to www.stjude.org in honor of Opal Carr.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
