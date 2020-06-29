Orba Arnold
Blue Ash - Orba Arnold (nee) Davenport, wife of the late Robert Dean Arnold, passed peacefully on June 21, 2020. Orba's professionalism as a nurse led to a lifelong commitment to compassion, caring and nurturing. She was involved with many programs such as At Hands Alliance, missions, and other outreach groups. Her interests and hobbies included quilting, gardening, sewing, traveling, volunteering and she was an avid reader. Orba was a loving and devoted mother to four children. Daughters Becky Clatty (Bill), Lora Parker (Steve), Ellen Horman (late Dan Horman) and son David Arnold (Carla). Her grandchildren Adam Arnold (late Kellie Arnold), Ashley Johns (Jamie), Robert Clatty (Stacy), Danielle Haines, Kyle and Sean Parker. And great grandchildren Reed and Riley Arnold, Jack, and Grant Haines, Maddy and Andrew Johns, Cooper and Bodhi Clatty, Mylan Appleton. Orba was a treasured member of Hartzell United Methodist Church. She had resolute faith and commitment to God, joy for life and an indomitable spirit. She was a good and faithful servant. A private memorial service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Hartzell United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hartzell United Methodist Church. The family invites you to sign Orba's virtual register book at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Blue Ash - Orba Arnold (nee) Davenport, wife of the late Robert Dean Arnold, passed peacefully on June 21, 2020. Orba's professionalism as a nurse led to a lifelong commitment to compassion, caring and nurturing. She was involved with many programs such as At Hands Alliance, missions, and other outreach groups. Her interests and hobbies included quilting, gardening, sewing, traveling, volunteering and she was an avid reader. Orba was a loving and devoted mother to four children. Daughters Becky Clatty (Bill), Lora Parker (Steve), Ellen Horman (late Dan Horman) and son David Arnold (Carla). Her grandchildren Adam Arnold (late Kellie Arnold), Ashley Johns (Jamie), Robert Clatty (Stacy), Danielle Haines, Kyle and Sean Parker. And great grandchildren Reed and Riley Arnold, Jack, and Grant Haines, Maddy and Andrew Johns, Cooper and Bodhi Clatty, Mylan Appleton. Orba was a treasured member of Hartzell United Methodist Church. She had resolute faith and commitment to God, joy for life and an indomitable spirit. She was a good and faithful servant. A private memorial service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Hartzell United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hartzell United Methodist Church. The family invites you to sign Orba's virtual register book at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.