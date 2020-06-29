Orba Arnold
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Orba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orba Arnold

Blue Ash - Orba Arnold (nee) Davenport, wife of the late Robert Dean Arnold, passed peacefully on June 21, 2020. Orba's professionalism as a nurse led to a lifelong commitment to compassion, caring and nurturing. She was involved with many programs such as At Hands Alliance, missions, and other outreach groups. Her interests and hobbies included quilting, gardening, sewing, traveling, volunteering and she was an avid reader. Orba was a loving and devoted mother to four children. Daughters Becky Clatty (Bill), Lora Parker (Steve), Ellen Horman (late Dan Horman) and son David Arnold (Carla). Her grandchildren Adam Arnold (late Kellie Arnold), Ashley Johns (Jamie), Robert Clatty (Stacy), Danielle Haines, Kyle and Sean Parker. And great grandchildren Reed and Riley Arnold, Jack, and Grant Haines, Maddy and Andrew Johns, Cooper and Bodhi Clatty, Mylan Appleton. Orba was a treasured member of Hartzell United Methodist Church. She had resolute faith and commitment to God, joy for life and an indomitable spirit. She was a good and faithful servant. A private memorial service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Hartzell United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hartzell United Methodist Church. The family invites you to sign Orba's virtual register book at www.strawserfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Memorial service
Hartzell United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved